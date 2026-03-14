Taipei City councilor, father sentenced to 5 months in prison in bribery case

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Taipei, March 14 (CNA) The Shilin District Court on Friday sentenced Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen (陳重文) of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and his father to five months in prison each, in a bribery case involving the Beitou Farmers' Association's chairmanship election.

In a brief statement, the court said their actions undermined the fairness of the election and harmed social norms. It also noted that both admitted to the offense, handing down prison terms that can be commuted to a fine.

The rulings, however, can be appealed.

The case stemmed from December 2024, when the councilor's father, Chen Ssu-tsung (陳思宗), sought to secure his election as chairman of the farmers' association and had his son prepare gift boxes of whiskey worth about NT$2,500-3,000 (US$77.67) each, which prosecutors alleged were given to those who were likely to be elected into the board of directors, to influence their votes.

Some recipients received the gifts personally, while others got them through family members, prosecutors said at the time.

During a meeting of association members early last year, Chen Ssu-tsung was elected alongside eight others to form a board. On March 7, the board voted for its chairman, and he ran uncontested.

Acting on a tip-off, the Shilin District Prosecutors Office in May that year launched an investigation, during which investigators questioned several people and searched nine locations, including the homes of the city councilor and his father.

After questioning, Chen Ssu-tsung and Chen Chung-wen were later released on bail of NT$100,000 and NT$200,000, respectively.

In October 2025, the father and son were indicted for alleged bribery under the Farmers Association Act.

Chen Chung-wen later issued a statement claiming innocence, saying he was only helping his father and that accompanying him to meet old friends was mistakenly interpreted by prosecutors as illegal involvement in the Beitou Farmers' Association election.

He said as an elected official, he understands the importance of fair elections, adding that the March 7 board vote was uncontested, but the indictment suggested otherwise.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old councilor is appealing a nine-year prison sentence in a separate corruption case dating back to 2023.

Currently, both the city councilor and his father remain in their positions pending the outcome of any appeals.