Taiwanese twins win badminton doubles title at BWF Swiss Open

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Taipei, March 15 (CNA) Taiwan's twin brothers Lee Fang-jen (李芳任) and Lee Fang-chih (李芳至) defeated Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard 21-18, 21-13 to claim the men's badminton doubles title at the BWF Super 300 Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday.

The pair started the first set trailing 4-7 but quickly stabilized and took the lead. After a brief break, the twins maintained at least a two-point advantage and closed out the set 21-18.

In the second set, they quickly pulled ahead 5-1. Despite some errors that allowed their opponents to catch up, the brothers responded with six consecutive points, shutting down the Danish pair's comeback and clinching their first title of the year.

"Our strategy focused on flat drives and blocks, and the players executed it very well," the brothers' coach Chen Hung-ling (陳宏麟) told CNA.

The twin brothers won their first BWF Super 300 men's doubles title at last year's BWF Canada Open.

Before Sunday's match, they had reached the semifinals seven times in Super 300-level tournaments, advancing to the final three times, but had only previously won the Canadian Open.