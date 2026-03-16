U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
03/16/2026 10:40 AM
Taipei, March 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.986 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.068 from the previous close.
Latest
-
Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.17%03/16/2026 01:55 PM
-
Business
PSMC, Micron to begin tech collaboration as sale of Miaoli plant completed03/16/2026 12:44 PM
-
Politics
New Taipei Mayor Hou visiting Australia to discuss urban development03/16/2026 12:03 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan wins 3 gold, 2 bronze medals at Dutch Open Taekwondo Championships03/16/2026 11:20 AM
-
Sports
Taiwan gymnast Tang Chia-hung wins gold at Antalya World Cup03/16/2026 11:08 AM