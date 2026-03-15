Convenience stores tap 'cat economy' as Taiwan sees more feline pets

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) Sales of cat-related products at Taiwan's major convenience store chains have surged in recent years as rising cat ownership fuels what retailers call the emerging "cat economy."

Industry data show cat food and related product sales at chains such as 7-Eleven, Hi-Life and OKmart have grown by around 30 percent in recent years, outpacing dog food. Cat food now accounts for more than 60 percent of pet food shelf space in many stores.

The trend reflects a broader shift in pet ownership. In 2023, the estimated number of pet cats nationwide reached 1,311,449, marking a 50 percent increase from 870,801 in 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), which has yet to release more recent data.

However, the MOA pointed out that by the end of 2025, the number of registered cats surpassed that of dogs for the first time, with total registered cats and dogs exceeding 3.4 million, a majority of which are felines.

The combined figure has also surpassed Taiwan's population of children under 14, which stands at about 2.8 million, highlighting the island's declining birthrate and the growing role of pets in households.

7-Eleven said it began observing strong growth in cat food sales in 2023, with the category posting double-digit gains. The chain has since expanded its offerings, introducing "OPEN!PETS" sections in more than 3,700 stores nationwide carrying between 110 and 250 items.

Meanwhile, FamilyMart capitalized on the trend through a Feb. 22 "Cat Day" campaign that went viral on the social media platform Threads. Cat-themed merchandise and promotions boosted related sales by more than 40 percent, the company said.

A shopper purchases a "hotcat" and merch during Cat Day 2025. Photo courtesy of FamilyMart

Reflecting this trend, OKmart said the share of cat products among its pet offerings has risen from about 60 percent to roughly 70 percent over the past two years, with small packs of wet cat food and single-meal portions proving especially popular.