Taipei launches TWICE-themed city campaign ahead of Dome concerts

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Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The Taipei City Government has launched a limited-time promotional campaign ahead of K-pop group TWICE's three-night concert run at the Taipei Dome starting March 20, inviting fans to visit themed attractions and take part in citywide check-in events.

The campaign, titled "ONCE CITY MAP," was announced by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) in a Facebook post on Sunday, using the group's official fandom name, ONCE, to refer to TWICE fans.

In partnership with the concert organizer, Chiang said the eight official fan events and themed attractions will "turn Taipei into ONCE CITY," making the whole city feel immersed in TWICE.

Those events, all available for a limited time, include fixed locations and attractions such as a pop-up store at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, a touring merchandise store at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, photo spots at the Taipei Dome and lighting displays at The Sky Taipei.

The campaign also extends to Taipei's transit network, featuring themed Taipei Metro train cars, themed Maokong Gondola cabins and a special audio experience at MRT Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall Station, the MRT stop closest to the Taipei Dome.

The city's tourism department said the audio experience will allow fans tapping in at the station during the group's three concert days from March 20 to 22 to hear prerecorded greetings from group members, while TWICE songs will also be played inside the station at designated times to welcome concertgoers.

Among the eight events, one of the campaign's highlights is a dance challenge linked to TWICE hit songs, in which fans will be invited to film themselves dancing at nine locations across Taipei, including the Rainbow Crossing in Ximending and the Dadaocheng Wharf.

By uploading their dance videos to social media platforms, participants will have a chance to win round-trip tickets between Taipei and Seoul, vouchers for stays at hotels and concert-themed gifts, the tourism department said.

The upcoming three-show run will be TWICE's first concert in Taipei, following the group's first-ever performances in Taiwan in November last year, when it held two shows in Kaohsiung.

During those concerts in the southern city, TWICE's Taiwanese member Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜) greeted fans in Mandarin, saying she was "so happy to be here" and that she knew everyone had been waiting a long time for the moment.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) later said the weekend performances by the K-pop group generated more than NT$500 million (US$15.55 million) in tourism revenue.