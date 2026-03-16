Taiwan wins 3 gold, 2 bronze medals at Dutch Open Taekwondo Championships

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Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Taiwan hauled in a total of three gold and two bronze medals at the 2026 Dutch Open Taekwondo Championships in the Netherlands over the weekend.

Wang Chieh-ling (王婕菱), 17, captured gold in the women's 46-kilogram category in her Dutch Open debut, defeating Wang Shiyi (王詩怡) of China 5-0, 17-1 in the final at Eindhoven.

Asian Games silver medalist Lin Wei-chun (林唯均) claimed the women's 57 kg title after beating Zhang Chuling (張楚玲) of China 5-4, 15-9.

Olympian Huang Yu-jen (黃鈺仁) won the men's 87 kg gold, defeating Ivan Garcia Martinez of Spain 14-13, 19-11.

Meanwhile, Liu You-yun (劉侑芸) and Chen Liang-hsi (陳亮希) secured bronze medals in the women's 49 kg and men's 87 kg categories, respectively.

Wang Chieh-ling's coach Chu Jian-an (朱建安) praised her performance, saying that with her gold medal win, she had dispelled any concerns he might have had about her debut at the top level.

The Taiwan team's head coach Su Tai-yuan (蘇泰源) also told CNA he was satisfied with the athletes' performances, noting that they competed well even in matches they did not win.

The team will rest for one day before heading to Lommel for the Belgian Open Taekwondo Championships, which will take place from March 21-22 at the Soeverein Arena, according to Su.

He said that Taiwanese athletes will be trying to accumulate points at international tournaments ahead of the Asian Taekwondo Championships in May, which will be crucial for securing qualification points for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.