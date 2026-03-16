New Taipei Mayor Hou visiting Australia to discuss urban development

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Taoyuan, June 16 (CNA) New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) departed for Australia on Sunday to hold discussions with local governments there on urban development, medical and public health issues, and water resource management.

Hou is leading a delegation of local government officials, including City Council Speaker Chiang Ken-huang (蔣根煌) and several other city councilors, who are already in Australia. They are scheduled to visit Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne on the 10-day trip.

Prior to his departure from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Hou told reporters that the discussions would include the planned construction of a multipurpose stadium in New Taipei, water management, long-term care, youth mental health, and the management of public celebrations that feature aspects such as large-scale fireworks displays.

New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (second right) speaks to reporters on Sunday before departing for Australia. CNA photo March 16, 2026

The goal is to tap into Australia's "abundant experience" in those areas, as New Taipei prepares to build a "world-class" dome and hold major riverside events that include fireworks, the mayor said.

The New Taipei delegation will also share the city's experience in certain fields and hopes to learn about the best international practices, in a bid to strengthen its global connections, he added.

Hou said that during the visit, he plans to meet not only with local government officials and city council representatives, but also Taiwanese expatriate communities.