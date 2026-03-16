Taiwan shares close down 0.17%
03/16/2026 01:55 PM
Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 57.81 points, or 0.17 percent, at 33,342.51 Monday on turnover of NT$730.39 billion (US$22.76 billion).
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