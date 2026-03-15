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Taiwan headline news

03/15/2026 12:11 PM
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Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump orders airstrike on Kharg Island to choke Iran's oil lifeline

@China Times: Direct presidential election confirms sovereignty, no need to declare Taiwan independence: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: Lai vows to strengthen defense, defend democracy

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks emerge as Q1 earnings winners, strongest among the strong

@Commercial Times: 15 'national team' stocks support market as beacons in turbulent times

@Taipei Times: Report outlines missile defense plans

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