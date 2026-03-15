Taiwan headline news
03/15/2026 12:11 PM
Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump orders airstrike on Kharg Island to choke Iran's oil lifeline
@China Times: Direct presidential election confirms sovereignty, no need to declare Taiwan independence: Lai Ching-te
@Liberty Times: Lai vows to strengthen defense, defend democracy
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks emerge as Q1 earnings winners, strongest among the strong
@Commercial Times: 15 'national team' stocks support market as beacons in turbulent times
@Taipei Times: Report outlines missile defense plans
Enditem/cs
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