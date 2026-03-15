Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 4:14 p.m. Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 49.6 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 23.2 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien County and Yilan County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in New Taipei, Taoyuan, Nantou County, Taichung, Taipei, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Yunlin County and Chiayi County, the CWA said.