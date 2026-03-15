Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan
03/15/2026 04:23 PM
Taipei, March 15 (CNA) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 4:14 p.m. Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 49.6 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 23.2 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien County and Yilan County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in New Taipei, Taoyuan, Nantou County, Taichung, Taipei, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Yunlin County and Chiayi County, the CWA said.
Latest
-
Politics
Former Polish president, ex-Fijian PM to speak at 2026 Yushan Forum03/15/2026 07:25 PM
-
Sports
Taipei hosts opening stage of 2026 Tour de Taiwan03/15/2026 06:48 PM
-
Sports
Kenyan runners win New Taipei City WJS Marathon03/15/2026 05:06 PM
-
Politics
Taichung mayor says U.S. trip aims to build goodwill for Taiwan03/15/2026 04:24 PM
-
Society
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan03/15/2026 04:23 PM