7.6°C recorded in Taiwan's Guanxi Township Sunday morning: CWA

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Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) recorded a temperature low of 7.6 degrees Celsius in Guanxi Township, Hsinchu County, early Sunday morning, the lowest in low-lying areas across Taiwan that day, while warning residents nationwide of large day-night temperature differences.

CWA data showed that the second-lowest temperature in low-lying areas recorded on Sunday morning was 8.6 degrees Celsius in Tongxiao Township, Miaoli County.

The weather agency said conditions remained relatively cold early Sunday morning, with low temperatures ranging from 12-15 degrees in areas north of Chiayi and in Yilan, and 16-18 degrees in other areas.

Daytime highs will rise slightly compared with Saturday, with temperatures reaching 23-24 degrees in eastern Taiwan and 23-26 degrees in western Taiwan, while areas near mountainous regions in the south may see highs of 26-27 degrees, the CWA said.

CWA graphic

As large day-night temperature differences are expected, the agency advised the public to dress accordingly.

Meanwhile, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said temperatures are expected to gradually rise from Monday through Thursday, though people across Taiwan should remain mindful of significant day-night temperature differences.

Citing the latest European model simulations, Wu said continental high pressure was influencing Taiwan on Sunday, bringing clear and dry weather across the island.

Wu added that a weak northeasterly monsoon is expected to move southward on Friday, bringing scattered brief showers to northern and eastern Taiwan and a slight drop in temperatures.

The northeasterly monsoon will weaken next weekend, leading to improving weather conditions, he said. However, another weak northeasterly monsoon is expected to move southward again on the evening of March 22, weakening on March 23-24, when western Taiwan will see clear weather while eastern Taiwan may experience occasional localized brief showers.

Because both systems are relatively weak, Wu added, simulations from different countries' weather models still show considerable variation, meaning the situation will require continued observation.