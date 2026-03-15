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Taiwan-Japan pair win women's doubles title at WTA 125 event

03/15/2026 09:02 PM
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Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching (right) teams up with Japan's Miyu Kato (left) to win the women's doubles title at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 125 Austin tournament on Saturday. (photo courtesy of Chan Hao-ching)
Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching (right) teams up with Japan's Miyu Kato (left) to win the women's doubles title at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 125 Austin tournament on Saturday. (photo courtesy of Chan Hao-ching)

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) teamed up with Japan's Miyu Kato to win the women's doubles title at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 125 Austin tournament, defeating Isabelle Haverlag of the Netherlands and Sabrina Santamaria of the United States 6-2, 6-3 in the final on Saturday (U.S. time).

The victory marked Chan's first title of the season and ended a title drought of more than a year.

Chan and Kato, the U.S. tournament's No. 2 seeds, reached the final after winning two earlier matches.

The first set began as a tight contest, but Chan and Kato gained momentum after breaking their opponents' serve in the sixth game and went on to take the opening set 6-2.

Both duos also held serve in the early stages of the second set, but the Taiwan-Japan pair broke serve again in the eighth game.

Although their opponents saved two championship points, Chan and Kato remained composed and secured the title with a 6-3 win in the second set -- their first championship together as a pairing.

(By James Thompson and Chen Jung-chen)

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