Taiwan's plastic bag consumption reduced to half in 22 years: Ministry

Taipei, April 21 (CNA) Taiwan's annual use of plastic shopping bags has dropped by more than half since regulations to restrict the use of plastic products were first put in place in 2002, according to the Ministry of Environment (MOENV).

Taiwan used nine billion plastic shopping bags in 2023, down from 20 billion in 2002, MOENV figures showed, and Environmental Minister Shieu Fuh-sheng (薛富盛) said the government has plans to further reduce plastic consumption even if the campaign has hit a roadblock.

Speaking at an event held by the ministry, Taipei City and nongovernmental organizations at Daan Forest Park on Sunday to encourage reducing plastic use, Shieu said the government has restricted the use of plastic bags over time at 14 kinds of institutions.

Recycled objects made into a pinball toy is shown at a family event encouraging reducing plastic use at Daan Forest Park on Sunday. CNA photo April 21, 2024

They include the public sector, private schools, shopping malls, hypermarkets, convenience store chains, fast food restaurant chains, beverage stores and bakeries.

The MOENV plans to expand the range of restricted locations in a bid to restrict and ban plastic use and reduce plastic production by 2030, Shieu said, but indicated that plastic reduction is facing a bottleneck at the moment.

Yet, Taiwan will have no choice to improve in the near future, Shieu said.

The United Nations is set to announce a plastics treaty at the end of 2024, and even if further restrictions adversely affect Taiwanese businesses and everyday life, Taiwan will have to follow in the world's footsteps as a responsible global citizen, he said.

Also at the event, Taipei Deputy Mayor Lee Shu-chuan (李四川) said changes will have to be made to everyday habits to reduce plastic use.

Noting that 75 percent of Taipei's carbon emissions come from electricity consumption, 20 percent from transportation, and five percent from garbage incineration, he said saving energy was another area of importance to the environment.

The city government budgets NT$200 million (US$6.14 million) for ESG (environmental, social and governance) purposes, which each department uses to implement such programs as the Carbon Reduction Passbook for registered EasyCards, Lee said.

The MOENV said that it has planned several events from World Earth Day on April 22 to World Environment Day on June 5 to encourage the public to step outside and enjoy nature.

The MOENV, formerly the Environmental Protection Administration, announced in 2018 the intention to ban the use of plastic bags, cups, straws, and tableware by 2030. It de-emphasized this goal in August 2023.