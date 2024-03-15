Taipei city councilor released on bail in alleged bribery case
Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The Taipei District Court released Taipei city councilor Chen Chung-wen (陳重文) on NT$2 million (US$63,318) bail Friday after prosecutors filed for court approval to detain him for alleged corruption.
Chen, a 46-year-old councilor representing Taipei's Shilin and Beitou districts for the opposition Kuomintang, has been implicated in alleged bribery schemes.
Taipei district prosecutors initially requested Chen be detained and held incommunicado for allegedly accepting bribes from Taiwan Intelligent Fiber Optic Network Consortium (Taifo), a contracted fiber optic network supplier responsible for Taipei's police-use CCTV.
Following a tipoff, prosecutors concluded Chen pressured the Taipei City Police Department multiple times between December 2023 and January this year to increase their network service budget in favor of Taifo.
Lee Ching-huang (李慶煌), chairman of Taifo, allegedly sought Chen's assistance last year after the police department reduced the budget from NT$550 million to NT$460 million in accordance with the charge rate specified in the new contract.
The budget was ultimately approved at NT$520 million this year, with nearly NT$10 million allegedly deposited into Chen's bank account during that period.
On Thursday, prosecutors and anti-corruption agents, conducted raids on 26 locations, including Chen's office in Taipei City Council, his residence, Taifo, as well as Tai Tung Communication Co., another company owned by Lee.
They brought in nine suspects for questioning at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, where five witnesses were also summoned for questioning.
Chen denied the allegations as he made his way to the prosecutors' office, repeatedly telling the media that he was "subject to judicial and political persecution in retaliation for supervising the police department too earnestly."
However, prosecutors suspect Chen of violating the Anti-Corruption Act and engaging in property crime of unknown origin, among others. They requested that the district court hold him incommunicado to prevent collusion.
However, on Friday evening the court released Chen on NT$2 million bail. Taipei prosecutors said they do not rule out the possibility of appealing the decision.
