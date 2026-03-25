New trade office to boost public-private ties with allies: Diplomat

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Taipei, March 25 (CNA) A trade promotion office to be launched under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will serve as a platform to build public-private cooperation and create business opportunities with Taiwan's diplomatic allies, the diplomat in charge of the project told CNA on Wednesday.

The project, called the "Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Economic and Trade Office" (榮邦經貿辦事處), was first announced by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Monday, but Lin offered few details of what it would entail.

The head of MOFA's Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs, Yeh Chih-cheng (葉至誠), told CNA Wednesday that the office will be modeled on the Central America Trade Office (CATO) and be aimed at promoting economic development among Taiwan's allies.

Founded in 1997 and funded by MOFA, CATO regularly holds national and international trade shows, as well as trade, investment, tourism, and cultural promotional events, to support Taiwan's allies in the Central American region.

According to Yeh, Lin has praised CATO for fulfilling its mission over the past three decades, but CATO is focused on providing such services on a regional basis, specifically to Guatemala and Belize, Taiwan's remaining diplomatic allies in Central America.

Lin wants to establish the new office, Yeh said, to complement and expand CATO's services to allies and like-minded partners in the South Pacific and Africa.

Once operational, likely in the second half of 2026, the new office will serve as a one-stop service platform between MOFA and private-sector entities seeking to invest in allied countries, mainly providing administrative support.

The office will assist private companies with marketing and promotion in those countries and also serve as a liaison between Taiwan's embassies and representative offices and local governments, he said.

Lin announced the establishment of the office to coordinate private-sector initiatives under the administration's Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project.

Launched in May 2024 after Lin took office, the project aims to deepen substantive relations with allies through concrete development initiatives.

The Republic of China, Taiwan's formal name, is currently recognized by 12 countries around the world.