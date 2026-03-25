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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.076 to close at NT$31.952.

Turnover totaled US$1.581 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.980, and moved between NT$31.890 and NT$31.992 before the close.