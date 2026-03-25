Tainan eyes long-term orders after shipping frozen mangoes to Japan

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Tainan, March 25 (CNA) The Tainan City government said Wednesday it aims to turn initial deals into long-term orders after shipping a 7,000-kilogram batch of diced frozen Irwin mangoes to Japan.

According to the Tainan Agriculture Bureau, this marks the first-ever shipment of Irwin mangoes -- the most popular variety in Taiwan -- exported to Japan in diced, frozen form.

The order was secured between Japanese businesses and Taiwanese farmers during FOODDEX Japan 2026, touted as Asia's largest food and beverage trade show, held in Tokyo from March 10 to 13, the city government said.

At a press event Wednesday, Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said the shipment represents a key outcome of the city's promotional efforts in Japan, including trade shows and outreach events aimed at expanding sales channels.

He added that the frozen mangoes will be promoted at a Taiwan-themed event in Tokyo on April 4 to gauge market response and boost brand visibility.

Huang noted that the Japanese market is highly competitive, and products must pass the dual test of distribution channels and consumer acceptance.

Only those with high quality and strong market appeal can achieve stable sales and continue expanding orders, he said.

With cooperation between the central and local governments, fruits such as mangoes, pineapples, and dragon fruit have gradually expanded their presence in the Japanese market, he said.

"Going forward, efforts will continue to integrate production-side resources with international distribution channels and strengthen connections with consumer markets," the mayor said.

Tainan Agriculture Bureau Director Li Fang-lin (李芳林) said the shipment followed multiple on-site factory inspections and stringent quality testing by the Japanese side.

Local producers used liquid nitrogen freezing technology to preserve the mangoes' texture and aroma after thawing, with total shipments expected to reach 15,000 kilograms, Li said.

The city also aims to establish a stable export model, with frozen pineapple and fruit juices under consideration for future export markets, he added.