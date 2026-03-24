Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

MOFA thanks U.S. senators for marking Taiwan election anniversary

03/24/2026 07:55 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 24 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday thanked a bipartisan group of U.S. senators for putting forth a resolution a day earlier commending Taiwan on the 30th anniversary of its first direct presidential election.

In the resolution, the Senate commemorated Taiwan's first direct presidential election on March 23, 1996, and praised Taiwan for setting an example of self-governance for the Pacific region and beyond.

The resolution also lauded the democracy of Taiwan as a "great strategic strength for the free world" and affirmed the Senate's commitment to supporting Taiwan's self-defense as well as to the U.S. policy toward Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, the Six Assurances and the Three Communiques.

Leading the resolution were Democratic senators Tammy Duckworth and Tim Kaine, and Republican Senator John Curtis.

In response, MOFA said it welcomed the international community to continue supporting democratic Taiwan with concrete actions, and that it will continue working with the U.S. and democracies worldwide to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) also welcomed the U.S. Congress' continued recognition of Taiwan's democracy and thanked the U.S. for its long-term bipartisan support for Taiwan.

(By Sean Lin)

Enditem/ASG

Related News
Lai Ching-te marks 30 years of direct presidential elections in TaiwanDemocracy in flashback: Taiwan marks 30 years since first direct presidential election
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
88