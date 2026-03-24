MOFA thanks U.S. senators for marking Taiwan election anniversary

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Taipei, March 24 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday thanked a bipartisan group of U.S. senators for putting forth a resolution a day earlier commending Taiwan on the 30th anniversary of its first direct presidential election.

In the resolution, the Senate commemorated Taiwan's first direct presidential election on March 23, 1996, and praised Taiwan for setting an example of self-governance for the Pacific region and beyond.

The resolution also lauded the democracy of Taiwan as a "great strategic strength for the free world" and affirmed the Senate's commitment to supporting Taiwan's self-defense as well as to the U.S. policy toward Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, the Six Assurances and the Three Communiques.

Leading the resolution were Democratic senators Tammy Duckworth and Tim Kaine, and Republican Senator John Curtis.

In response, MOFA said it welcomed the international community to continue supporting democratic Taiwan with concrete actions, and that it will continue working with the U.S. and democracies worldwide to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) also welcomed the U.S. Congress' continued recognition of Taiwan's democracy and thanked the U.S. for its long-term bipartisan support for Taiwan.