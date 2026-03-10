Ban on new pet raccoons, crocodiles to take effect May 1

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) Regulations prohibiting people in Taiwan from having raccoons, saltwater crocodiles, vipers and elapid snakes (such as cobras and mambas) as pets will take effect on May 1, with exemptions for those who already own them, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Tuesday.

The new rules, for which a 30-day public notice period was announced in October, will prohibit getting such animals as new pets from May 1.

Meanwhile, the current owners of such animals will be required to register them with the local government within one year, or face a fine of NT$50,000 (US$1,572) to NT$250,000 and the pet's confiscation, the ministry said.

The MOA cited public safety concerns as a key reason for the changes, noting that vipers and elapid snakes are highly venomous and that domestic supplies of antivenom are limited.

The banned species can also pose a serious threat to the public if they escape or are abandoned, the MOA said, while saltwater crocodiles are highly aggressive.

The ban will apply primarily to the general public. Animal show operators, research institutions, and breeders of such animals for economic purposes (such as saltwater crocodile farming) can still apply with to their local government for permission to keep them, provided they comply with relevant laws and regulations, the MOA said.

A total of 641 species will be banned as pets once the new regulations are in place, including pit bulls and electric eels, according to the ministry.