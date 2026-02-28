Archives show 228 violence extended beyond Taipei: Researcher

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Archival materials, including a widow's petition for her slain husband and sons, show the 228 Incident spread beyond Taipei across Taiwan, a National Archives Administration researcher said as the nation marked 228 Peace Memorial Day.

Among the most compelling documents on display at Taiwan's first national archives museum in New Taipei's Linkou District is a petition filed by Chan Chin-chih (詹金枝), widow of Dr. Chang Chi-lang (張七郎), researcher Hsu Feng-yuan (許峰源) told CNA.

The case occurred in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, where Chang and his two sons were arrested and killed during the crackdown.

"This document lays bare the devastation of a family and its profound sense of loss. Through it, viewers can better grasp the far-reaching impact the 228 Incident had on individuals and families," Hsu said.

The archives present both the government's perspective and the experiences of victims, Hsu noted, adding that visitors are often struck by official terminology such as "uprising" and "pacification."

The exhibition also features martial law orders issued on Feb. 28, 1947, when then Taiwan Provincial Governor Chen Yi (陳儀) imposed a temporary curfew in Taipei, banning public assemblies, restricting transportation and enforcing nighttime controls.

According to Hsu, these documents mark the turning point from civilian protest to military-led emergency rule. Shortly afterward, the reorganized 21st Division landed in Keelung and Kaohsiung and advanced toward central Taiwan.

The 228 Incident erupted on Feb. 28, 1947, after a widow was assaulted the previous day by Monopoly Bureau agents for allegedly selling contraband cigarettes. Tens of thousands were killed or imprisoned in the ensuing crackdown by the then-ruling Kuomintang government.

