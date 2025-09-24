Palau seeks closer maritime security ties with Taiwan through joint patrols

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) Palauan President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. has suggested that Taiwan and Palau conduct monthly joint Coast Guard patrols to enhance deterrence in the West Pacific, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said Wednesday after concluding its first-ever "fleet of friendship" visit to the Pacific island nation.

The flotilla, comprising the 4,000-tonne Taipei-class patrol vessel and the 1,000-tonne Hualien-class cutter, departed Taipei Port on Sept. 11 and returned Wednesday, the CGA said in a statement.

The delegation, led by CGA Fleet Branch Director Huang Hsuan-kai (黃宣凱), was warmly received by Whipps at Palau's One Stop Shop building on Sept. 17.

Whipps expressed hope that similar visits could be carried out regularly, perhaps monthly.

Emphasizing that "presence is deterrence," Whipps also suggested that the two allies conduct monthly joint patrols in the region.

A flag-raising ceremony was held the next day on the deck of the Taipei, attended by staff members of Taiwan's diplomatic mission in Palau and members of the World Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce.

Ambassador Jessica Lee (黎倩儀), Palauan Minister of State Gustav Aitaro, and Justice Minister Jennifer Olegeriil presided over the ceremony, during which the Taiwanese and Palauan flags were raised to the two countries' national anthems.

In their remarks, Aitaro and Olegeriil both called for stronger joint maritime law enforcement to crack down on smuggling and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities.

Highlighting the significance of the fleet's presence, Lee said it was a testament to the two countries' firm diplomatic relations and expressed hope that the two sides will continue working together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The CGA said the visit marked a "new chapter" for the agency and that it plans to expand exchanges with Taiwan's diplomatic allies to demonstrate a shared commitment to regional peace.

As both vessels are new, with the Hualien delivered earlier this month and the Taipei only completed last month and awaiting official commission, the CGA conducted a range of drills during the voyage to test equipment, providing valuable training opportunities for Central Police Agency students interning on the ships, it added.