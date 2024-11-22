MOFA censured over mishandling of Taiwanese diplomat's death in Brazil

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) was censured by the Control Yuan on Friday for its mishandling of an investigation into the death of a Taiwanese diplomat in Brazil last year.

According to the government watchdog, MOFA did not adequately review systemic flaws or hold Feng Kwang-chung (馮光中), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in São Paulo, accountable following the apparent suicide of Sao Paulo TECO section chief Felix Wang (王之化).

This failure highlights the ministry's inability to effectively oversee its subordinate units and has significantly damaged the government's reputation for integrity, the Control Yuan said in a news release.

Earlier this month, the Control Yuan impeached Feng for suspected procurement violations and neglect of duties following Wang's death, which exposed unclear accounting practices and a cash shortfall at the office.

MOFA's investigation into Wang's death failed to address several systemic issues, including its determination that allegations of bullying by Feng were "unsubstantiated," the Control Yuan said.

Leadership problems within the Sao Paulo office were evident, the Control Yuan added, noting that of the four staff members there, one died by suicide, while two others sought early reassignment to Taiwan.

Furthermore, MOFA had consistently neglected to adopt workplace bullying prevention guidelines prior to July 2024, as recommended by the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, the Control Yuan said.

The ministry also failed to establish a standard operating procedure for handling workplace bullying and to implement proper inspection mechanisms, the Control Yuan concluded.

