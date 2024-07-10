DEFENSE/6.8 mm-caliber rifles set to be ready by year-end: Defense minister
Taipei, July 10 (CNA) The development and testing of larger-caliber rifles are set to be completed by the end of this year, Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said Wednesday.
Koo was responding to a question from ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), who asked the minister to comment on information that the Armaments Bureau is developing 6.8 mm-caliber rifles to be issued to members of the armed forces.
Development of 6.8 rifles will begin this year, and it is set to complete operational test and evaluation before year-end, Koo said.
According to Wang, the adoption of 6.8 rifles would align Taiwan's armed forces with international standards, noting that U.S. and China both use rifles of this caliber.
Although the larger-caliber bullets used in 6.8 rifles would mean each rifle is loaded with fewer rounds, the new rifles will be more lethal and adept at immobilizing enemies than the 5.56 mm-caliber ones currently used by Taiwan's military, Wang said.
Wang also asked whether XTS112 optical gun sights will become a standard issue for all services of Taiwan's armed forces, to which Army Chief of Staff Chen Chien-yi (陳建義) said that according to current planning, the sights will first be issued to special forces and ground combatants.
The XTS112 is designed to be used on Taiwan's upgraded T112 assault rifles, which the Army expects to receive in a first batch of 25,000 units next year.
Wang said that the optical sights, with a 4x magnification and a field of view of seven degrees, are a vast improvement over previous models and should be issued to members of all services.
Koo said that the Defense Ministry will allocate funding in several stages to supply the sights to combatants across all services gradually.
- Air Force urged to reconsider plan to build runway in TaitungSeveral opposition Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers on Tuesday urged the military to reconsider its plan to transform a section of a road in Taitung County into an emergency airstrip, saying the proposal could destroy nearby farmland.07/09/2024 08:44 PM
- Air Force issues Chinese-English bilingual radio warning to PLA planesTaiwan's Air Force started in July to issue Chinese-English bilingual radio warnings when expelling People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft that fly into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), a senior military official confirmed Tuesday.07/09/2024 07:44 PM
- Han Kuang drills to test troops' multi-point defense capabilities: ExpertsThe military has selected 12 locations including airports and beaches which will likely be used for anti-aircraft landing drills during the live-fire component of the annual Han Kuang exercises later this month, with a focus on testing troops' multi-point simultaneous defensive capabilities in real combat scenarios, experts said Sunday.07/07/2024 08:43 PM
- Politics
Constitutional Court weighs injunction on oversight law amendments07/10/2024 11:27 PM
- Society
High court revokes bail for former vice premier a second time07/10/2024 11:16 PM
- Politics
Presidential visit to allies and stopover in U.S. in the works: MOFA07/10/2024 10:49 PM
- Society
- Business
Central Bank has no plans to cut interest rates: bank governor07/10/2024 09:34 PM