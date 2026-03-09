Taiwan shares close down 4.43%
03/09/2026 02:04 PM
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 1,489.12 points, or 4.43 percent, at 32,110.42 Monday on turnover of NT$808.33 billion (US$25.35 billion).
