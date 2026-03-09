Taiwan launches gender equality week in New York ahead of U.N. session
New York, March 8 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and various non-governmental groups on Sunday launched a series of gender equality events in New York to coincide with the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70).
"Taiwan Gender Equality Week" (TGEW) was launched in New York's Times Square on International Women's Day, a day before the start of CSW70, which runs from March 9-19.
Lee Chih-chiang (李志強), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, said the TGEW aims to promote Taiwan's achievements in women's empowerment.
Although Taiwan cannot attend the annual U.N. meeting, the activities are intended to help the international community learn more about the country's progress on gender equality, Lee said.
According to MOFA, the highlights of this year's TGEW will include "Taiwan Cultural Night" on March 13, featuring remarks by invited guests and a performance by a Taiwanese jazz singer.
Meanwhile, more than 30 non-governmental forums will also be held during the series of activities in New York, bringing together representatives from over 30 NGOs and government agencies to share Taiwan's gender equality initiatives with the international community, MOFA said.
Kang Chia-chi (康嘉棋), deputy chief of MOFA's Department of NGO International Affairs, on Sunday invited international participants to register for the forums.
Taiwan's non-governmental organizations are very active across various fields, collaborating with international partners and working alongside the government to advance the country's future, Kang said.
The TGEW is being held in collaboration with various Taiwan-based groups, including the Alliance for Women's Rights and Sustainable Development, and the Taiwan Equality Campaign.
To promote the event, which has been held annually since 2020 to highlight Taiwan's efforts to advance gender equality, Taiwan's representative office in New York is running an ad campaign featuring animated displays atop yellow taxis during CSW70.
The animations read "Her rights, Our pride" and "Taiwan, Empowering Women." Bus shelters and subway stations near Midtown Manhattan, as well as major tourist attractions will also feature billboards with the same messages from March 6-22 and March 6-19, respectively.
