U.S. dollar sharply higher in Taipei trading
03/09/2026 10:17 AM
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.873 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei foreign Exchange, up NT$0.195 from the previous close.
