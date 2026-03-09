U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
03/09/2026 04:12 PM
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.242 to close at NT$31.920.
Turnover totaled US$2.728 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.720, and peaked at NT$31.952 during trading.
