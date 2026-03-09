Man arrested for attempting to enter Presidential Office with knife
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) A man from Keelung was arrested Monday after attempting to enter the Presidential Office compound in Taipei with a knife, police said.
The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. when the suspect, later identified as a man surnamed Lee (李), arrived by taxi from Keelung and brandished a fruit knife in front of the Presidential Office, reportedly shouting, "God told me to kill the communists."
City police rushed to the scene after being alerted by military police, and the two groups of law enforcement officers arrested Lee.
No one was injured in the incident, police said, adding that the fruit knife was taken from Lee, who apparently had been trying to express his grievances.
After a preliminary investigation, police said, Lee's case will be referred to the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office on accusations of endangering public safety.
