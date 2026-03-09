Taichung mayor to embark on 11-day U.S. visit Wednesday to boost ties

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, March 9 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) will leave late Wednesday on an 11-day visit to the United States aimed at strengthening city-to-city exchanges and engaging with Taiwanese expats, she said Monday.

Speaking at a news conference at City Hall, Lu said her trip March 11-21 will cover five states, primarily on the U.S. East Coast. Planned stops include Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Seattle.

During the trip, Lu said that aside from visiting different cities, she will meet members of the U.S. House of Representatives, engage with Taiwanese expatriate communities and sign a memorandum of understanding with the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America.

Most of the itinerary was arranged at the invitation of the U.S. side, and she hoped to use the visit to speak up for Taiwan and safeguard the interests of the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name), Lu said.

Among the issues to be discussed, she said, were energy stability, regional security and global trade, and she will also have the chance to listen to U.S. perspectives on international affairs.

When asked about the level of U.S. officials she will meet, Lu said her itinerary included numerous meetings, many arranged by the U.S. side, and details would be disclosed if appropriate.

Responding to criticism that there was no reason for her trip, Lu said every citizen should make an effort to enhance Taiwan's international visibility.

Asked whether she had consulted with KMT leadership before the trip, Lu said she had gathered opinions from various quarters and hoped exchanges with American partners would help strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation.

Lu also dismissed speculation about internal divisions within the KMT, describing the party as a democratic organization where diverse views can be discussed while maintaining a shared commitment to national interests.

Lu, who is widely viewed as a potential KMT contender in Taiwan's 2028 presidential race, has drawn attention from political observers who see the trip as a way for her to bolster her international profile.