03/09/2026 09:51 AM
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Team Taiwan beats South Korea for first time in WBC 5-4
@China Times: Team Taiwan defeats South Korea 5-4, breaking 20-year losing streak
@Liberty Times: Taiwan ousts South Korea, marking first victory in WBC
@Economic Daily News: Amid Middle East military conflicts, oil price spike, Taiex expected to face headwinds
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock futures could see margin calls
@Taipei Times: MOFA rejects China's Taiwan claims
