Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Team Taiwan beats South Korea for first time in WBC 5-4

@China Times: Team Taiwan defeats South Korea 5-4, breaking 20-year losing streak

@Liberty Times: Taiwan ousts South Korea, marking first victory in WBC

@Economic Daily News: Amid Middle East military conflicts, oil price spike, Taiex expected to face headwinds

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock futures could see margin calls

@Taipei Times: MOFA rejects China's Taiwan claims

