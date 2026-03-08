To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan shuttlers win mixed doubles final at the All England Open

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) Taiwanese shuttlers Ye Hong-wei (葉宏蔚) and Nicole Gonzales Chan (詹又蓁) took home gold in the mixed doubles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) All England Open at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Sunday.

The Taiwanese duo defeated France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-19, 21-18 in 46 minutes in the final of the BWF Super 1000-level event.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Lin Chun-yi (林俊易) was taking on India's Lakshya Sen in the finals of the competition's men's singles event, which is still in progress as of press time.