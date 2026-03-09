Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

1 dead, 6 injured as Nantou shuttle bus plunges off cliff

03/09/2026 03:36 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
First responders rescue the victims of an accident in Nantou County, where a shuttle bus plunged 20 meters into a valley in a forest recreation area. Photo courtesy of a local resident
First responders rescue the victims of an accident in Nantou County, where a shuttle bus plunged 20 meters into a valley in a forest recreation area. Photo courtesy of a local resident

Taipei, March 9 (CNA) One person died and six were injured on Monday after a shuttle bus traveling through a Nantou County forest recreation area drove off a mountain road and plunged 20 meters into a valley, local authorities said.

Photo courtesy of a local resident
Photo courtesy of a local resident

The Nantou County Fire Department said it received a call at 12:15 p.m. about a bus carrying eight people that had crashed during a tour of Sun Link Sea Forest Recreation Area in Nantou's Zhushan Township.

Upon reaching the crash site, first responders sent six passengers who had suffered light to severe injuries, along with a 66-year-old male passenger in a state of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The male passenger, surnamed Chen (陳), suffered injuries to his head and was later declared dead, according to Chu Shang Chow Chwan Hospital.

The driver of the bus was not injured in the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.

According to the park's management, the bus had departed the recreation area's visitor center around noon and was traveling toward Songlong Rock Waterfall when the accident occurred. Initial reports indicate the bus may have lost control after striking a cliff face.

In a statement, Taiwan's Tourism Administration said bus tours in the forest recreation area have been suspended until the cause of the accident has been determined.

CNA YouTube

(By Huang Chiao-wen, Chiang Yi-ching, Su Mu-chun and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/AW

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
121