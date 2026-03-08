Supporting women makes Taiwan 'more powerful': President Lai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said on Sunday that Taiwan will become "more powerful" if women have more support and choices from society.

"When a society is willing to give women more support and room for choice, Taiwan will not only become kinder, but also more powerful," Lai said, marking International Women's Day in a post on Facebook.

Noting that the theme of this year's International Women's Day is "Give To Gain," Lai said he hopes every Taiwanese woman, whether striving in the workplace or cultivating family life, can "freely become her ideal self."

Taiwan's president also said the Local Government Act was amended last year to change the quota system for local elected representatives from "one-quarter women's reserved seats" to a principle of one-third for any gender.

He said the change is intended to make political participation "more fair" and allow more women to demonstrate their expertise and influence.

Lai added that the government has promulgated Taiwan's first national action plan on gender-based violence prevention.

The plan aims to integrate violence-prevention resources to "build a more comprehensive and complete gender equality protection network," he said.

Lai added that he believes "when more women can freely flourish, this strength will allow Taiwan to go further."

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said in a social media post the same day that women can "shine" in the fields where they are most skilled.

Women "can focus on contributing to their families, and can also become indispensable roles in the workplace," Hsiao said.

Marking International Women's Day, Hsiao said she hopes every girl can "freely become her ideal self," remaining "confident, resilient and radiant."

Former president Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also posted a message for International Women's Day, wishing every woman in Taiwan "her own rhythm and pace."

"As long as they are willing to persist in moving forward, they will certainly be able to carve out a path that belongs to them," Tsai said.