U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
12/03/2025 10:19 AM
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.411 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.024 from the previous close.
