Taiwan shares close up 0.05%
12/05/2024 02:28 PM
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 12.61 points, or 0.05 percent, at 23,267.94 Thursday on turnover of NT$366.34 billion (US$11.3 billion).
(By Christie Chen)
Enditem
