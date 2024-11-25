Taiwan shares open higher
11/25/2024 09:20 AM
Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 91.73 points at 22,996.05 Monday on turnover of NT$5.39 billion (US$165.59 million).
