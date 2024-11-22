Taiwan shares close up 1.55%
11/22/2024 01:49 PM
Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 348.66 points, or 1.55 percent, at 22,904.32 Friday on turnover of NT$343.74 billion (US$10.56 billion).
