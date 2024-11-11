Taiwan shares open lower
11/11/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 76.14 points at 23,477.75 Monday on turnover of NT$7.22 billion (US$224.64 million).
