Taiwan shares close up 0.48%
11/06/2024 03:06 PM
Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 110.59 points, or 0.48 percent, at 23,217.38 Wednesday on turnover of NT$397.71 billion (US$12.43 billion).
