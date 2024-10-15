U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
10/15/2024 10:22 AM
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.182 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.014 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading10/15/2024 10:22 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news10/15/2024 10:19 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher10/15/2024 09:13 AM
- Sports
Taiwan's Chou takes Arctic Open for second title of 202410/14/2024 11:12 PM
- Politics
Democracy 'non-negotiable' in Taiwan: Ex-President Tsai10/14/2024 11:06 PM