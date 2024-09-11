Taiwan shares close lower 0.16%
09/11/2024 01:51 PM
Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 33.08 points, or 0.16 percent, at 21,031.00 Wednesday on turnover of NT$234.808 billion (US$7.3 billion).
