U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
08/28/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining 0.020 to close at NT$31.950.
Turnover totaled US$1.248 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of MT$31.900 and moved to a high of NT$31.995 before the close.
