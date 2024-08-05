U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
08/05/2024 10:20 AM
Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.731 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.086 from the previous close.
