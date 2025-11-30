Taiwan bodybuilder wins double gold at IFBB World Championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Taiwanese bodybuilder Liu Ming-i (劉明毅) won two gold medals Sunday at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) World Bodybuilding Championships, where Taiwan placed 14th overall.

Liu first captured gold in the men's fitness model 176 cm and under category, beating 10 other contestants, and then added another in the men's physique 170 cm and under division, topping a field of 16 athletes.

"This is our anniversary gift -- the result of the hard work my wife and I put in together," Liu said on Instagram after the competition.

Liu, now 37, began training at the relatively late age of 27. Aware of his late start, he has maintained an intensive, near-daily training routine for years.

Earlier this year, Liu also won gold in the men's physique 170 cm and under event at the IFBB Asian Championships, earning strong praise for his symmetry and stage presentation.

Taiwan sent a four-member team to this year's world championships in Saudi Arabia from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, where China, Iran and South Korea took the top three spots.

Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Sports