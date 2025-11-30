Taiwan bodybuilder wins double gold at IFBB World Championships
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Taiwanese bodybuilder Liu Ming-i (劉明毅) won two gold medals Sunday at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) World Bodybuilding Championships, where Taiwan placed 14th overall.
Liu first captured gold in the men's fitness model 176 cm and under category, beating 10 other contestants, and then added another in the men's physique 170 cm and under division, topping a field of 16 athletes.
"This is our anniversary gift -- the result of the hard work my wife and I put in together," Liu said on Instagram after the competition.
Liu, now 37, began training at the relatively late age of 27. Aware of his late start, he has maintained an intensive, near-daily training routine for years.
Earlier this year, Liu also won gold in the men's physique 170 cm and under event at the IFBB Asian Championships, earning strong praise for his symmetry and stage presentation.
Taiwan sent a four-member team to this year's world championships in Saudi Arabia from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, where China, Iran and South Korea took the top three spots.
- Society
Tests show mains water safe following Keelung River oil spill: TWC11/30/2025 09:48 PM
- Society
New rules for Taiwanese drone sellers, importers to take effect Monday11/30/2025 09:10 PM
- Politics
'Autumn Struggle' marchers slam Lai's NT$1.25 trillion defense plan11/30/2025 08:52 PM
- Politics
Taiwan marks 29 years since feminist pioneer Peng Wan-ru's unsolved murder11/30/2025 08:36 PM
- Society
Vaccine still effective against new prevalent flu variant: Taiwan CDC11/30/2025 06:01 PM