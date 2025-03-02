South Korean golfer wins Taiwan's TLPGA Players Championship

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) South Korean golfer Hwang You-min won the 2025 Foxconn TLPGA (Taiwan Ladies Professional Golf Association) Players Championship in Taoyuan on Sunday with an 11-under-par 277 to take the US$270,000 first prize.

Hwang started the day in a four-way tie for second, one shot behind leader Shin Ji-yai of South Korea, but rose to the top with a final-round 4-under 68, leaving her one shot ahead of Shin.

Shin, playing in her first Taiwan event in seven years, had a chance to tie Hwang on the final hole but missed a birdie putt.

The 21-year-old Hwang said after the final round that her form had been pretty good throughout the week and that she was happy to have won the second edition of the annual tournament held at the Orient Golf & Country Club in Taoyuan's Guishan District.

Three other Korean golfers, Lee Dong-eun, Han Jin-seon and Hong Jung-min, were tied for third at 8 under par.

The best finish by a Taiwanese golfer was 18th by Wu Chia-yen (吳佳晏), with a score of 1 under for the tournament.

Speaking to CNA, Wu said she was generally satisfied with her performance over the four rounds but admitted to having some problems with distances on her chips, especially since the speeds of the greens were significantly different from those she had practiced on.

"But regardless of that, I was too slow in making adjustments," she said.

The tournament's sponsor, Foxconn, increased the total purse to US$1.5 million this year from US$1 million to put it on a par with the United States LPGA, it had said during the promotion of the event.