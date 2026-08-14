Taiwan headline news
08/14/2026 10:20 AM
Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT questions Cabinet attempt to revive projects cut from budget
@China Times: Legislature to vote on 2026 general budget bill today
@Liberty Times: Taitung council speaker's aide detained in resort development scandal
@Economic Daily News: MSCI weighting hikes boost Taiwan shares
@Commercial Times: MSCI weighting hikes lift Taiex above 46,000
@Taipei Times: Taiwan targeted in AI-driven hacking campaign
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