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Taiwan headline news

08/14/2026 10:20 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT questions Cabinet attempt to revive projects cut from budget

@China Times: Legislature to vote on 2026 general budget bill today

@Liberty Times: Taitung council speaker's aide detained in resort development scandal

@Economic Daily News: MSCI weighting hikes boost Taiwan shares

@Commercial Times: MSCI weighting hikes lift Taiex above 46,000

@Taipei Times: Taiwan targeted in AI-driven hacking campaign

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