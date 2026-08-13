Starlux Airlines starts selling tickets on Taichung-Nagoya route

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Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) Starlux Airlines began selling tickets on its new Taichung-Nagoya route on Thursday, with the maiden flight scheduled for Oct. 25.

The airline announced on Thursday that starting Oct. 25, Starlux will connect central Taiwan and central Japan with flights between Taichung and Nagoya, adding that the route will use the airline's Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Although flights will be available on Oct. 25, 26, 28 and 30, there will then be flights every day in November before shifting to every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in December.

Starlux said that with the addition of Nagoya, the airline will now fly to 12 international destinations from Taichung.

In a press release, Starlux CEO Glenn Chai (翟健華) said the company will continue to develop its presence in the Taichung market to make travel more convenient for tourists from central Taiwan.

Chai went on to praise Nagoya, noting that as the largest city in central Japan it also serves as a major gateway for tourists exploring central Japan.

He said that, in addition to its rich history and cuisine, Nagoya is a hub that enables tourists to easily visit such locations as the famous Shirakawa-go, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as well as Kanazawa, a city known for historical architecture and seafood.