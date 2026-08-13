Uganda demands Chinese passports from Taiwanese: MOFA

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Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) Ugandan immigration officers withheld the passports of three Taiwanese travelers and demanded that they produce Chinese passports, citing the country's "One China principle," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday.

The three Taiwanese nationals encountered the officers upon arriving at Entebbe International Airport at around 3 p.m. local time Wednesday, MOFA said in a press statement.

Although they were eventually allowed to enter Uganda, the officers refused to return their Taiwanese passports unless they produced passports issued by China in which entry stamps could be placed, according to the ministry.

Taiwan's representative office in Somaliland, which is responsible for affairs involving Uganda, and the Taiwanese business association in the country immediately provided assistance to those travelers, MOFA said.

The incident followed two earlier cases in which Taiwanese nationals had their passports withheld at the airport. One of them was subsequently denied entry and repatriated.

At a news conference Tuesday, MOFA Department of West Asian and African Affairs head Yen Chia-liang (顏嘉良) said the earlier cases could be linked to Taiwan's decision to suspend visa issuance and entry for Ugandan nationals on June 2 amid heightened concerns over Ebola.

However, the ministry could not rule out the possibility that Uganda has changed its entry policy for Taiwanese nationals based on its "One China principle," Yen added.

Uganda has not formally announced any changes to its entry or visa requirements for Taiwanese nationals, MOFA said Thursday.

In light of the recent incidents, the ministry urged Taiwanese nationals to carefully assess the necessity and potential risks of traveling to Uganda and to postpone planned visits for the time being.

Taiwan's representative office will continue to seek clarification and negotiate with Ugandan authorities while assisting those affected, it added.

MOFA called on Uganda not to impose inappropriate entry restrictions for political reasons, saying such measures could undermine normal exchanges and mutual interests.

It also urged the Ugandan government to recognize the reality that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other.

Nearly 70 Taiwanese nationals live in Uganda, which is home to around 35 Taiwanese-invested companies that contribute to local employment, according to MOFA.

Taiwanese nationals requiring emergency assistance in Uganda can contact Taiwan's representative office in Somaliland at +252-636-292-616 or MOFA's emergency hotline at +886-800-085-095.