Taipei finds violations at 21 escape room venues after employee death

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Taipei, May 18 (CNA) Taipei City government said Monday that inspections of 34 escape room venues had identified violations at 21 locations, including 12 with safety-related problems, following the death of an employee at one such business last week.

The inspections were conducted from Friday to Sunday by the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and other relevant agencies at escape room venues in Taipei, which the department described as places where players complete tasks in enclosed spaces.

In a news release, the department said the inspections found that 12 businesses had fire safety or building safety violations, resulting in 15 fines totaling NT$1.04 million (US$32,899).

The violations included fire doors that could not close properly, malfunctioning exit sign lights, a lack of residential fire alarms or fire extinguishers, and unauthorized interior renovations, according to the department.

The businesses fined were ordered to make improvements within two to 30 days, it added.

Another nine businesses were determined to have violated Taipei's land-use zoning regulations and have been referred to the city's Department of Urban Development for penalties, the cultural affairs department said.

The city launched the inspections after a 29-year-old female employee at the Xinyi branch of Rostart Games, an escape room business in Taipei, reportedly suffocated while role-playing as a hanged ghost on May 10 and died on May 15.

Following the incident, the two Rostart Games branches, including one in Songshan District, were ordered to suspend operations.

Describing escape rooms as an "emerging industry," the department said the inspections also looked at employees' working conditions.

However, it did not say whether any problems related to employees' working conditions had been found.

The department added that the city's Department of Labor would continue its investigation and take action in accordance with the law if any labor law violations are found.

On Friday, the family of the deceased employee called on the judicial authorities to clarify the facts of the case, relevant government agencies to determine responsibility, and the industry to carry out reforms to prevent similar tragedies.

They also urged the city government to comprehensively review safety standards for escape rooms and immersive experience venues, and to establish clearer regulations.