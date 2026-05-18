Taiwan's diplomatic allies advocate for its inclusion in WHA

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Geneva, May 17 (CNA) Senior health officials from three of Taiwan's diplomatic allies on Sunday called for its inclusion in the World Health Assembly (WHA), after Taipei failed to receive an invitation to the 79th session of the annual global health meeting.

At a reception in Geneva held by Taiwan to coincide with the WHA, Eswatini Health Minister Mduduzi Matsebula said the partnership between his country and Taiwan has been growing stronger.

Through several major cooperation projects in areas such as education, the economy, bilateral trade, and infrastructure, Taiwan has helped Eswatini develop, he said.

"Leave no one behind" is the cornerstone of an effective and equitable healthcare system, and no one should be excluded, Matsebula said.

Eswatini, therefore, would continue to advocate for Taiwan's inclusion in the WHA, because "Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping," he said.

Also speaking at the reception, Tuvalu Health Minister Tuafafa Latasi said that his country deeply values Taiwan's contributions to global health.

"We will continue to support and advocate for the international community to recognize Taiwan's important role here and meaningful contributions in promoting better health around the world," he said.

Meanwhile, an official from St. Kitts and Nevis said that Taiwan is recognized globally as a leader in healthcare and medicine.

"Taiwan has earned its place among the healing hands of partnering practice in science and health," and it deserves a "rightful seat" in the WHA, said Curtis Martin, permanent secretary in his country's Ministry of Health and Social Security.

The officials from three of Taiwan's diplomatic allies were among the attendees at the reception organized by Taiwan's representative office in Geneva.

The reception was held as part of a broader series of events staged by Taiwan each year in Geneva to coincide with the WHA, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, to advocate for Taiwan's inclusion.

The 79th WHA is being held in Geneva from May 18-23. For the 10th consecutive year, Taiwan has not received an invitation to attend, and China said last week that it had decided not to agree to the "Taiwan region" participating in this year's WHA.

Taiwan has not attended the WHA since 2016, when it participated as an observer during a period of warmer cross-strait relations with Beijing.